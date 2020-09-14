Your 2020 ACM Awards Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

It's almost time for the Academy of Country Music Awards!

That's right! The 55th annual award show takes place this Wednesday, Sept. 16. While the big event was originally scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Now, for the first time ever, the ACM Awards is taking place in Nashville.

Keith Urban is hosting the celebration. And while it's the first time the 52-year-old singer has fulfilled the honor, he's hardly an ACM Awards newbie. In fact, the "You'll Think of Me" artist has taken home 15 trophies over the course of his career, including Entertainer of the Year.

Urban will also be joined by many of his famous friends and colleagues as there's a star-studded list of nominees and performers. So, who's in the running this year, and how can fans watch the show? For a complete rundown, read on below.