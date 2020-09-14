Your 2020 ACM Awards Guide: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

It's almost time for the Academy of Country Music Awards!
That's right! The 55th annual award show takes place this Wednesday, Sept. 16. While the big event was originally scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, it was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Now, for the first time ever, the ACM Awards is taking place in Nashville.
Keith Urban is hosting the celebration. And while it's the first time the 52-year-old singer has fulfilled the honor, he's hardly an ACM Awards newbie. In fact, the "You'll Think of Me" artist has taken home 15 trophies over the course of his career, including Entertainer of the Year.
Urban will also be joined by many of his famous friends and colleagues as there's a star-studded list of nominees and performers. So, who's in the running this year, and how can fans watch the show? For a complete rundown, read on below.
What time are the ACM Awards?
Fans can catch all of the ACM Awards action starting at 8:00 p.m. EST (delayed PT) on Sept. 16.
How do I watch the ACM Awards?
The broadcast will air on CBS. Country music lovers will also be able to stream the show via CBS All Access, which is available online at CBS.com, on the CBS app and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Comcast Flex, Facebook Portal, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV channels.
Where in Nashville are the ACM Awards taking place?
Stars will take the stage at three different venues this year: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café.
Who is nominated this year?
Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Dann Huff are among the top contenders of the evening. In fact, Rhett is competing against Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. There are also a few first-time nominees, including Justin Bieber. For the complete list, click here.
Who is performing?
Lots of stars! Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby, Luke Dick, Tim McGraw, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen are all taking the big stage to perform. Keith Urban and Pink will also rock out to their television premiere of "One Too Many," and Taylor Swift will return to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in seven years to perform her hit "betty."
Who is presenting?
Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Cam, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Darius Rucker, Runaway June and CeCe Winans will be announcing the winners and performances.
Check back to E! News as the ACM Awards kick off for nonstop coverage!