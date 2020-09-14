WATCH LIVE NOW

The MONSE 2020 NYFW Fall Pop Up
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Anniversary Gifts From Their Kids Are Unforgettable

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend shared the anniversary gifts they received from Luna and Miles. Prepare to laugh out loud with their creativity.

Bet you can't find this gift at the local store.

When it comes to anniversary presents, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could have it all. But while celebrating seven years of marriage on Sept. 14, the couple decided to showcase the heartfelt gifts they received from their children.

Spoiler alert: You can't put a price tag on this thoughtfulness.

As seen on Instagram Stories, 4-year-old Luna gifted her parents a handwritten note alongside a wedding photo. "Hi mommy and dad," the card stated. "So happy you got married. I love you." Luna took it one step further by painting a picture of mom wearing a red dress. Sweet, right? 

But perhaps it's Miles who received the most laughs with his creative mindset when it comes to gift gifting.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chrissy revealed her 2-year-old son chose to share a wedding photo with scribble all over mom's face and wedding dress. "I love it so much," the Cravings author wrote while giggling inside her home.

Back in Sept. 2013, John and Chrissy traveled to Lake Como, Italy for the wedding of their dreams. The supermodel wore three Vera Wang wedding gowns while Stevie Wonder performed.

"They are so about true love and about family and they are just amazingly kind, gracious people," the couple's wedding planner Lisa Vorce previously shared with E! News. "They really just wanted it to be a really fun and formal, special romantic celebration." 

As for Chrissy's message to John on their latest milestone, she couldn't help but bring their kids into the picture.

"Happy 7th anniversary!" she wrote as Luna playfully tackled Miles in the background. "14 years together! @johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal. You're like a brother to me!!"

See more unforgettable family moments in our gallery below.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy Teigen wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family of 4

"Quaranteam," Legend captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Teigen captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John Legend and his son Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy Teigen, Legend, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

Sing it Out

Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!

Play Time

The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.

Third Child?

Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.

Instagram
Beach Bums

There's nothing like sun, sand, surf, and sweet siblings!

Instagram
Park Pals

Legend and his daughter enjoyed some fun in the sun while at the park.

Partner in Crime

The Ohio native held hands with his daughter in this sweet pic.

Instagram
Boys Who Brunch

Teigen shared the cutest photo of her main man and their baby boy at brunch in Beverly Hills.

Instagram
Loungin' Around

Legend and Luna shared some quality couch time as they looked after baby Miles.

Instagram
Drinks and Diapers

Legend gets some wine time in as he snuggles with his son.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! and don't miss the DP Emmys special this Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.!

