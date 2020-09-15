Archie Panjabi Promises Departure Is the "Perfect Bingeable TV Show"

Get ready for the ride of your life.

Archie Panjabi stars in Peacock's new thriller Departure about a London-bound passenger plane that mysteriously goes missing somewhere over the Atlantic. The Emmy-winner plays brilliant investigator Kendra Malley who, alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Knives Out's Christopher Plummer) must figure out what caused the flight to vanish and find any survivors.

"It's a very thrilling show that will keep you at the edge of your seat," the former The Good Wife star tells E! News exclusively. "And just when you think you may know what's going to happen, you'll be pleasantly surprised because before you know there'll be another turn or another twist. There's so many twists and turns, and you don't really know the answer until the very last second of the show."



So did a mechanical error cause the plane to crash? Or was it an act of terrorism by someone on board or abroad? Panjabi says she was so curious to find out the answer it only took her "four or five hours to read the entire plot."