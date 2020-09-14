Sarah Jessica Parker Details SJP Collection's Virtual NYFW Event

SJP takes on NYFW.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing after launching its Spring 2021 season with Jason Wu's in-person runway show—a rarity this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—and who better to check in with amid the fashion madness than Sarah Jessica Parker?

E! Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi caught up with the actress and designer on Monday, Sept. 14's Daily Pop, and we learned all about her virtual fashion week event for SJP Collection that's currently underway.

"We're dropping one shoe a day!" Parker revealed. "This is collections that are coming into the store, and the timing just happens to work nicely with New York Fashion Week."

Parker showed off a few of the selections, including the Sex and the City-esque "Newspaper Fawn" and pretty-in-pink "Single."

There was no missing the sparkly "Elke" boots, either—and lucky for Rassi, Sarah said, " I was going to surprise you at the end, but these are on their way to you already."