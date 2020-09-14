Get a Taste of Late Night on Peacock With All-New WILMORE & The Amber Ruffin Show Trailers

Late night has come to Peacock.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the streaming service dropped trailers for two new late-night shows, titled WILMORE and The Amber Ruffin Show. Promising hilarious and honest conversations, both shows should be your standing Friday night plans.
WILMORE, starring Emmy Award-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore, is coming to Peacock on Friday, Sept. 18. In the all-new trailer below, Wilmore makes it clear that his show is ready to have some real conversations.
As seen in the just released footage, Wilmore used his tongue-in-cheek humor to address the state of the country by interviewing, wait for it, himself.
"So, we got this brand-new late-night show coming to Peacock, where we're finally gonna have those conversations that America says they want to have right now," the first Wilmore remarked. "Title for our new late-night show—go!"
After a beat, the second Wilmore noted, "Oh, so you're finally ready to talk about race? With Larry Wilmore."
As the back-and-forth continued, the two Wilmores quipped that they're "too old for this s--t."
Similarly, The Amber Ruffin Show, which stars comedian Amber Ruffin and will premiere Friday, Sept. 25, will have Amber's quick and sometimes silly sense of humor at the forefront as she covers the goings-on in the world.
"Hey! It's Amber Ruffin," the new Peacock personality shared. "I'm a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Yeah, whatever he said, I maybe, probably wrote it. And now, I've got my own show!"
As she continued, Amber promised jokes, sketches and "thoughtful monologues on how to defeat systemic racism."
"It's a laugh riot," the comedian vowed.
For a closer look at the new late-night shows heading to Peacock, watch the trailers above.
Check out more original series coming to Peacock below.
WILMORE premieres Friday, Sept. 18 on Peacock.
The Amber Ruffin Show premieres Friday, Sept. 25 on Peacock.
