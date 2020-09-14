NEW!

Your Monday Morning Cheat Sheet
E! People's Choice AwardsChris EvansNYFWPhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Reveals All Costumes and First Clues For Season 4

During a Sunday night special, Fox released new clues that will help viewers identify which celebrities are competing on season 4 of The Masked Singer.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 14, 2020 5:30 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Masked Singer
Related: Donny Osmond Reveals Why He Loved Doing "Masked Singer"

The imaginations of the producers and costume designers behind The Masked Singer are colorful—to say the least.

During a sneak peek on Sunday, Sept. 13 hosted by Nick Cannon, FOX revealed clues for all 16 celebrity contestants on the upcoming season four of the Emmy-nominated show. As expected, this fall's lineup has managed to top that of seasons past. The new costumes include everything from the other-worldly (Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit) to the reptilian (Serpent, Crocodile) and the edible (Broccoli). 

In August, Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis hinted at a run unlike any before

"Next season's going to be even bigger, which is surprising to say with the pandemic going on," he told Deadline. "We have it cast, and we have some incredible names that I wish I could tell you right now, but I can't, and the show's going to be incredible." 

While Cannon is returning as host and the panelists remain the same—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong—there are some changes.

Most prominently? The first-ever duo contestants, dressed up as Snow Owls, are gearing up to attempt to snatch the Golden Mask trophy. 

photos
Unmasking The Masked Singer: Revealing All the Secrets About TV's Most Secretive Show

Scroll down to see the photos and first clues for all 16 costumed celebrity contestants. Can you figure out who is behind these masks?

 

Trending Stories

1

How Cassie Randolph Feels About Colton Underwood Restraining Order

2

Celebrate All the Couples Dancing With the Stars Has Created

3

Checking in on the Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

Jellyfish

"I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Squiggly Monster

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Lips

"If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Mushroom

"If you want to know who's behind the mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

 

Whatchamacallit

"Some might say that my career had a magical start."

 

Fox
Serpent

"If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." 

 

Fox
Gremlin

"Check the gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." 

 

Fox
Seahorse

"Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

 

Fox
Crocodile

"A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa." 

Fox
Broccoli

"I'm a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Baby Alien

"If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars."

 

Fox
Dragon

"If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." 

Fox
Snow Owls

"You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." 

Fox
Giraffe

"If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Fox
Popcorn

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Fox
Sun

"If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Season 4 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

How Cassie Randolph Feels About Colton Underwood Restraining Order

2

Celebrate All the Couples Dancing With the Stars Has Created

3

Checking in on the Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

4

Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Daisy

5

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week