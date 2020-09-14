The Masked Singer Reveals All Costumes and First Clues For Season 4

The imaginations of the producers and costume designers behind The Masked Singer are colorful—to say the least.

During a sneak peek on Sunday, Sept. 13 hosted by Nick Cannon, FOX revealed clues for all 16 celebrity contestants on the upcoming season four of the Emmy-nominated show. As expected, this fall's lineup has managed to top that of seasons past. The new costumes include everything from the other-worldly (Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit) to the reptilian (Serpent, Crocodile) and the edible (Broccoli).

In August, Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis hinted at a run unlike any before.

"Next season's going to be even bigger, which is surprising to say with the pandemic going on," he told Deadline. "We have it cast, and we have some incredible names that I wish I could tell you right now, but I can't, and the show's going to be incredible."

While Cannon is returning as host and the panelists remain the same—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong—there are some changes.

Most prominently? The first-ever duo contestants, dressed up as Snow Owls, are gearing up to attempt to snatch the Golden Mask trophy.