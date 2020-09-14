Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Girl Daisy Bloom

No bad blood here!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an extra special present from Taylor Swift. Early Monday, Sept. 14, Katy took to social media to share photos of the personalized gift she received from the "cardigan" singer. "Miss [daisy emoji, dove emoji] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Katy captioned the pictures of the pink silk blanket. "Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

In a sweet gesture, Katy tagged the location of her post as "Stream Folklore," which is the name of Taylor's eighth studio album.

Along with the blanket, T.Swift sent Katy and Orlando a note, which is dated May 3, 2020. It appears that the gift was sent about a month after the couple announced that they were having a daughter. Katy shared the news with fans on social media in April, posting a photo of Orlando with pink cream on his face with the caption, "It's a girl."