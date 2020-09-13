Chris EvansNaya RiveraSelena GomezNYFWPhotosVideos

Claire Holt Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrew Joblon

Claire Holt shared the special news that she welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband Andrew Joblon. Find out the sweet name the couple gave their newborn.

Claire Holt, Andrew Joblon, InstagramAndrew Joblon / Instagram

It's a party of four!

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon's family just got a little bigger. On Sunday, Sept. 13, The Originals actress shared the special news that she and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

"She's here," Claire began her Instagram post. "Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother."

Additionally, the proud dad shared the exciting baby news with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Baby Elle has finally made her appearance after 27.5 hours of labor. @claireholt again proved to me she is my hero and a true warrior," Andrew wrote, alongside a family photo. "I love you with all my heart. Thank you so much for birthing this sweet little girl in a challenging year."

He closed with a special tribute to women everywhere. "All the women out there, no debate from me, you guys are the superior gender and it's not even close!! 9.12.2020 - my heart is full," he concluded.

Before welcoming her newborn, Claire got candid about her pregnancy journey and opened up about how it was different the second time around.

"35 WEEKS. I'm excited to meet this little girl but I'm SO anxious about losing it again," the actress expressed in mid-August. "The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic... It's a lot."

Claire Holt instagram

"I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I'm still feeling stressed about how I'll cope mentally," she explained. "I think it's important to share that I have always had help. I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do)."

"That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth," she continued, adding, "Did anyone have a totally different postpartum experience the second time? Tips."

In April, The Divorce Party star revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. "Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time," she shared on Instagram at the time.

Weeks later, she announced that she and Andrew were going to have a baby girl. News of their little one comes over a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named James Holt Joblon.

The couple's son turned one in March. And now, he's a big brother!

