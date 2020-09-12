Why Hilaria Baldwin Is Blocking People with "Opinions" About Her Family

Hilaria Baldwin has an important message to share.
Just days after giving birth and welcoming baby no. five with husband Alec Baldwin, the fitness guru took to Instagram to explain that she's not dealing with any "negativity" surrounding her family.
"Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing," she began her post, which was first shared on Instagram Stories and later uploaded to her main feed. "If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you."
"I'm not interested in those opinions," she continued. "5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed."
Hilaria expressed that she enjoys sharing her life with the "community that we have built for years," however, she's not going to tolerate "negative" comments any longer. As she put it, social media is a way for her followers, family members and friends to "meet" her newborn son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.
She wants it to stay positive and fun, writing, "Post [sic] from here will hopefully just be babies and silliness and love."
Naturally, the 36-year-old star received praise over her post from loved ones. Her husband of eight years commented, "I am proud of you that you posted this. The content of this page is determined by you and you alone."
He added, "And NO ONE has better instincts about the public/private wall than you. Those who visit these sites to express their harsh judgments and insinuate how you should conduct yourself deserve one policy. Block them. This is not a debate."
Tamra Judge replied, "Amen! You gotta wonder what is wrong with these people that make these stupid/mean comments. Who does that?" Josh Brolin added, "Bravo!!!!"
Hilaria and Alec have so much to celebrate to worry about the negativity. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the couple announced they welcomed their baby boy.
"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," Hilaria shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her little one. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."
The longtime pair are already parents to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 2. In addition, Alec is a father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.
Following her son's birth, Hilaria posted an all too relatable family photo, while also honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
"Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial [sic] wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...," she began her Instagram caption.
She added, "Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer."
Prior to welcoming her little bundle of joy, Hilaria stopped by E!'s Daily Pop to share an update on her pregnancy journey.
"I got pregnant with Carmen when I was 28 and I'm 36 now. I've been pregnant at least once every single year," she expressed at the beginning of September. "So I mean, I've been pregnant for like eight years. That's a long time. My body is tired!"