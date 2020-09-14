Watch a Sneak Peek of Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Premiere

The stars appear to be ready to dance!

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 14 with a truly stacked cast and while we can't bring you a first look at the dances due to the fact that they're live, E! News can share an exclusive peek into the world of the season 29 cast, host, and judges. In the promo video above, the cast share their hopes, excitement, and a few silly moments while new host Tyra Banks explains exactly what makes a Mirrorball winner.

"A Mirrorball winner must have stage presence," Tyra explains. "They must dance from H to T, which means head-to-toe. They need to capture the minds, hearts, and love of America because they're voting too. So you can't be good and be bad. You have to be good and lovable."

While Kaitlyn Bristowe gets interrupted by her dog, Jeannie Mai praises her favorite dance instructor Humpty Hump and Carole Baskin delivers her most famous line. Skai Jackson also reveals something special about her DWTS journey.