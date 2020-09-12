Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Product Review

Selena Gomez's cosmetics company Rare Beauty is taking the high road.
The pop star's newly released makeup line has been the talk of the town since its official release earlier this month. Beauty vloggers like Manny Mua, Nikkie Tutorials and Huda Kattan have tested the numerous products on their respective YouTube channels, with mostly positive reviews.
However, YouTuber Patrick Starrr's video is getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.
In his Sept. 6 video, the vlogger took viewers through the products he received in the Rare Beauty PR package, explaining his thoughts on the quality of the makeup as he applied it.
While this is par for the course, people were disappointed that Patrick frequently compared Rare Beauty items to those from his Sephora collection One/Size. For example, at one point the YouTuber literally swatched his liquid eyeliner and Rare's next to each other, before declaring, "I think I prefer mine over Rare. That's just me."
Patrick admitted he was "biased", but some commenters still said they were disappointed in his behavior.
One comment that has garnered nearly 2,000 likes remarked, "Why make a review of Rare beauty [sic] when all you're going to do is compare and talk about your products. Majority of your comments just seemed shady. I feel like a lot of people reviewing Selena's line are not reviewing the products for what they are. She is not advertising a full coverage look so obviously it's not what you are going to get. We know full coverage is what you prefer that's not what we are here for, we want to know if the products do what they are DESCRIBED AS."
Now, Rare Beauty has released a statement expressing gratitude for all those reviewing the products, good or bad. "We're so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far! It's so uplifting to see how much love and support we're receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products," the Rare Beauty team tweeted, adding, "But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That's okay! @patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let's all show him nothing but love!"
In response, Patrick tweeted, "Alexa play "Kill Em with Kindness." Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch."
