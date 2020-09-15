Jerry HarrisCassie & ColtonDWTSPeople's Choice AwardsNYFWPhotosVideos

Rifle Paper Co. Has Come Out With the Most Gorgeous Quarantine Puzzles

Shop these puzzles in their best-selling patterns that are pretty enough to frame.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 15, 2020 12:09 AMTags
With more time spent at home during quarantine, puzzles are making a comeback. And Rifle Paper Co. has just come out with some so gorgeous that you can hang them on the wall once you're done.

They've turned four of their best-selling patterns designed by Rifle Paper Co. co-founder and CCO Anna Bond into these jigsaw puzzles that cost $34 a pop. Shop them below!

Garden Party Jigsaw Puzzle

Each puzzle has 500 random-cut pieces and comes in a decorative box with gold-foil accents that you can re-use. This is the gorgeous Garden Party option, featuring beautiful blooms. 

$34
Rifle Paper Co.

Camont Jigsaw Puzzle

This puzzle features the grounds of an 18th-century farmhouse in Gascony, France. Très chic.

$34
Rifle Paper Co.

Strawberry Fields Jigsaw Puzzle

Butterflies and flowers cover this botanical puzzle

$34
Rifle Paper Co.

Maps Jigsaw Puzzle

Got a travel bug? Well, put this puzzle together instead. It features 12 dreamy destinations.

$34
Rifle Paper Co.

