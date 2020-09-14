Below Deck Mediterranean Preview: Aesha Scott Breaks Down During a Heated Face-Off With Chef Tom

Tension in the galley.
In this exclusive clip from Monday, Sept. 14's all-new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Aesha Scott finds herself in tears after chef Tom Checketts snaps at her.
The encounter starts off awkwardly when the second stewardess mumbles while informing The Wellington's chef that the charter guests want an avocado.
Chef Tom asks, "They want what? Sorry?"
As Aesha rifles through the pantry, she informs Tom that she "can do it." This comment doesn't sit well with Tom.
"Oh f--k off," he snaps. "Just give me the f--king avocado! Jesus Christ, don't try and do it know."
Understandably, Tom's hostility has Aesha baffled.
"What is the f--king problem?" an emotional Aesha inquires. "I literally came into the galley and Sandy said that Tom's coming up. I had nothing to do with it, I don't even know what's going on."
Seemingly not buying Aesha's excuse, Tom tells her to "calm down with the waterworks." Once more, Aesha demands to know why she's getting attitude from Tom.
"You're the one that's come up and you're giving me s--t, when I have nothing to do with it," she further adds. "Go have a f--king cry with Sandy."
While finishing up the avocado order, Tom reminds Aesha that she apologized to him. Thus, to him, her defense doesn't make sense.
"When I say to someone, 'I'm sorry,' it's 'I'm sorry for you,'" she retorts. "I'm not apologizing, 'cause I've done nothing."
At this point, Tom half-heartedly accepts Aesha's apology, if it even is one.
"What the f--k is going on," she notes in a confessional. "I literally went from having the best time being in a Jiu-Jitsu lesson to having this Englishman be a right f--king asshole."
By the end of the clip, Aesha makes it clear that she's "over it."
Watch the drama play out in the exclusive clip above.
