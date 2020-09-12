Cassie & ColtonLeighton MeesterCandace Cameron BureNYFWPhotosVideos

You Can't Beat the Deals at Old Navy's up To 50% off Storewide Sale

Shop comfy at-home essentials at a discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 12, 2020
If you're looking to update your wardrobe at an affordable price point, look no further than Old Navy's up to 50% off storewide sale going on right now. The sale is chock-full of comfy at-home essentials that are perfect for quarantining in. 

Below, shop some of the womenswear highlights from the sale, from yoga pants to work-out tops. You can't beat these low prices.

Strappy Powersoft Shelf-Bra Tank Top for Women

How cute is the strappy back of this shelf-bra tank? It's available in five colors and is great for working out in.

$30
$20
Old Navy

Mid-Rise Medium-Wash Super Skinny Ankle Jeans

You can't beat this deal on denim! We love the wash of these mid-rise, skinny ankle jeans.

$30
$15
Old Navy

First Layer Slim-Fit Rib-Knit Tank Top

This V-neck tank that can be tied up in a cute knot is available in five colors. You can also shop it in tall and petite sizes.

$10
$5
Old Navy

High-Waisted Powersoft Side-Pocket Bermuda Shorts

Bike shorts are all the rage and you're getting these at a steal. Plus, they have pockets!

$27
$20
Old Navy

High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Joggers for Women

Lounge around in these bestselling camo-print joggers with a 7/8 length. They come in a variety of solid colors too.

$40
$30
Old Navy

Breathe ON Twist-Hem Cropped Tank Top

This cropped tank available in a host of colors is made of a breathable fabric for working out in. It's also made with a moisture-wicking technology. 

$23
$14
Old Navy

Tie-Back Long-Sleeve Performance Top for Women

How cute is the tie back detail of this workout top? You can shop it in four colors and also tall and petite sizes.

$25
$15
Old Navy

Medium Support Powersoft Scalloped-Edge Sports Bra

We love the scallop detail on this medium-support sports bra. The back has a cute keyhole cut-out too.

$30
$24
Old Navy

High-Waisted Elevate Moto 7/8-Length Leggings

These leggings look way pricier than $25. They're available in other colors and tall and petite sizes too.

$37
$25
Old Navy

EveryWear Patterned Short-Sleeve Tee

You'll get so much wear out of this comfy short-sleeve T in a gray leopard print. You can buy it in tall and petite sizes as well.

$15
$10
Old Navy

Loose Cropped Pullover Hoodie for Women

You'll love popping on this camo hoodie as temperatures start to drop. It's available in tall and petite sizes also.

$35
$22
Old Navy

High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Jogger Pants

You can't go wrong with these bestselling joggers available in a bunch of colors and also a long length. Their soft-washed fleece has a vintage look.

$35
$30
Old Navy

