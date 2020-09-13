Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Too Faced and Skyn Iceland!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off Too Faced Hangover Primer and Setting Spray, and 50% off Skyn Iceland Eye Gels! Shop them below!
Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
This makeup primer is the ultimate multitasker. It hydrates, smoothes and brightens your skin thanks to ingredients like coconut water and probiotics, which also help replenish moisture levels and promote elasticity. Wear it alone for a dewy finish, or under your makeup to make your skin the perfect canvas. It's also vegan, cruelty free and paraben free.
Too Faced Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
You'll get a little bit of everything with this coconut water-infused primer and setting spray. Use it before putting on makeup to prep your skin for application, or afterwards to set it and forget it... unless you need a refresher during the day, in which case, spray away. It hydrates, brightens, soothes and smooths, ensuring you have glowing skin from morning to night.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
We can't say enough good things about Skyn Iceland products, and if you've yet to try them, these eye gels are the perfect entryway to what the line has to offer. These cooling transdermal gel patch infuse the eye area with Icelandic glacial waters and concentrated doses of firming ingredients to de-puff, tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the gels are free of parabens, petroleum, mineral oil, chemical sulfates and phthalates, and they're vegan and cruelty free.
