All the Details on E!'s New York Fashion Week 2020 Coverage

Once more, E!'s the place to be for everything New York Fashion Week.

Kicking off on Monday, Sept. 14, host Zanna Roberts Rassi will be stationed at Spring Studios in order to bring viewers an exclusive and inside look at the biggest week in fashion. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fashion Week will look vastly different than it has in years past.

However, this means viewers will get unmatched access to Fashion Week unlike ever before. And E!'s here to make sure you don't miss a single fashionable moment.

Live From E!: NYFW, streaming on the E! News twitter account, will provide viewers a, before and during, front row seat. Zanna will also appear on Daily Pop to give a breakdown on the hottest fashion news and share exclusive interviews. We're talking exclusive chats with Sarah Jessica Parker, Brandon Maxwell and more.

In addition to Zanna, E!'s own Lilliana Vazquez will also give a rundown on the goings-on of Fashion Week.