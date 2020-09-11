Have Kandi Burruss & NeNe Leakes Seen Each Other Since Their RHOA Reunion Blowout?

No post-reunion reconciliations here.

Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes got along relatively well throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but when it came time for the virtual reunion in May, the two found themselves in a fight so explosive that it ended with NeNe turning her camera away and storming out of the room.

However, as any dedicated Bravo fan has come to learn, one single fight—even one that involves insults like "You could host the Grammys tomorrow, they will forget about you and your outfit" and "I'm embedded in your motherf--king brain, bitch"—doesn't necessarily signal the end of a friendship.

"It's a reality show, so you're dealing with real people, real emotions," Kandi explained on Quibi's Close Up by E! News. "And that time, it was a very heated discussion."

E!'s Will Marfuggi asked the Grammy-winning singer where she and her RHOA cast mate currently stand, as it turns out, the two haven't really talked to each other since the reunion.