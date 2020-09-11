Felicity Jones Gives Birth to Her First Baby With Husband Charles Guard

The Force is strong with this new mama!

Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress was spotted pushing a baby stroll while out in London on Friday, Sept. 11.

E! News reached out to her rep for comment, but have not heard back.

The news comes nine months after E! News confirmed the British actress and her husband, director Charles Guard, were expecting a baby. At the time, Felicity, 36, revealed the first glimpse of her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the premiere for The Aeronauts.

And as celebrities' private lives go, Felicity's is an especially private one. Her love story with Charles began back in 2015. Three years later, the couple would exchange vows during a star-studded wedding ceremony at Sudeley Castle in England.