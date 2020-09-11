The Dancing With the Stars Cast Reveals What It's Really Like to Train Amid a Pandemic

Testing, testing, 1, 2, 3!

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC for season 29 on Monday, Sept. 14 and viewers might crave answers to one pretty significant question: How? The reality competition series is among the few in production amid the coronavirus pandemic, which means the DWTS cast and crew are subject to strict preventative measures to ensure everyone remains healthy and safe for successful live performances.

A source previously told E! News that all of the contestants will be tested daily for COVID-19. And, the dancers will stay 8 feet apart from everyone but their partners at all times. In fact, they're each required to hunker down in Los Angeles where filming takes place, according to Good Morning America.

In addition, the pro dancers also have to live apart (even those who are married), and there will be no live audience this season. Let's not forget some unrelated changes: Tyra Banks is stepping in as the new host, while Derek Hough will take to the judging panel.