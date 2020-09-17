Fashion Our Future 2020's NYFW Collabs Are a Vote for Style

With the presidential election on the horizon, we've been eyeing all the cute voter merch coming out.

For New York Fashion Week, Visa shone the spotlight on female entrepreneurs and collaborated with designers Studio 189, Fe Noel and Tanya Taylor to make limited-edition Fashion Our Future 2020 merchandise in connection with Visa's sponsorship of NYFW: The Shows.

The Visa x Fashion Our Future 2020 collection includes a face mask from Studio 189, a tote bag from Tanya Taylor and a Fe Noel scarf, all available now at NYFW.com/fof2020.

"This season, Visa is excited to continue our efforts championing women by collaborating with independent, female designers to produce conscious style accessories and spark conversation about a more inclusive future," said Mary Ann Reilly, the senior vice president and head of North America marketing at Visa. "Fashion is key to self-expression and inspiring change, whether that is shown on a tote, on your mask or on a T-shirt. Our hope is that these items can influence the community to raise a voice this fall and help shape a future of equality and inclusivity."