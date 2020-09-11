The MixtapE! Presents Sia, Janelle Monáe, Demi Lovato and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

With Labor Day officially behind us, we somehow find ourselves in the transition to fall. (Doesn't it feel like summer just began? What is time anymore?) And though the week may have been short, the list of new releases certainly was not.

From a handful of high-profile collaborations to a country princess giving her most recent album a complete makeover, there's plenty to discover. As always, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.