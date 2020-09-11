Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Be "Truly Open" About Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Whether she's wearing her heart on her sleeve in her music or having candid conversations on her talk show, Kelly Clarkson is an open book. But there's one topic the 38-year-old singer isn't willing to publicly discuss: her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The three-time Grammy winner explained why during a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I am a very open person," Clarkson said, "but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved."

That's not to say The Kelly Clarkson Show host won't be willing to talk about it in the future. But she expects it to be in a more natural way.

"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she explained. "It definitely wouldn't be planned."

For now, Clarkson just wants to protect her family. She and Blackstock share two children, 6-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander. He also has two teenagers, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

"But my children and his older children—there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss ...' imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," she continued. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."