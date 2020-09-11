Chloe x Halle Honor George Floyd and Breonna Taylor During NFL Kickoff Performance

Chloe x Halle honored George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during their rendition of the national anthem.

For the NFL season kickoff on Sept. 10, the sisters took part in a pre-recorded performance, with Chloe wearing a t-shirt featuring a picture of Taylor and the phrase "Say Her Name" emblazoned across the chest. Likewise, Halle wore one with a photo of Floyd.

The artists were praised on social media for using this moment to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement and their continued pursuit of justice for Taylor and Floyd.

It's been nearly six months since Taylor was fatally shot by police officers executing a no-knock search warrant in her Kentucky home. The incident resulted in the firing of detective Brett Hankison, but no one has been charged with killing the 26-year-old.

Floyd's death, however, led to the arrests and indictment of the four police officers involved. An attorney for officer Derek Chauvin requested the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter be dismissed but the presiding judge declined his request, according to CNN.