Anthropologie Is Having a 40% Off Sale on Fall New Arrivals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's not even fall yet, but Anthropologie already has an amazing sale on its autumn new arrivals going on. You can now save up to 40% off on fall tops, sweaters, jackets and more, but this weekend only.
Below, the highlights from the sale. Now hurry before it ends! These new cozy purchases are guaranteed to put you in the fall spirit.
Lilith Oversized Blazer
Fall and plaid blazers go hand in hand. This double-breasted one comes in standard, petite and plus sizes.
Fiorenza Blouse
This pretty red blouse with a floral print comes in standard and petite sizes. It has puffed sleeves and a V-neck.
Kasia Knit Hoodie
This hoodie is fashion-forward in a leopard print. You can shop it in two other prints too.
Shiloh Embroidered Tunic
This black and white tunic has gorgeous embroidery and puffed sleeves. It also comes in petite sizes.
Odetta Mini Dress
We love the colors in this vintage-inspired mini. Shop it in standard and plus sizes.
Shibori-Dyed Leather Tote Bag
This leather tote bag is inspired by the Japanese shibori dyeing technique. You can shop it in other patterns too.
Poppy Cardigan
How unique is this dolman sleeve cardigan? You can also buy it in orange.
Emmeline Ankle Boots
We're obsessed with the snakeskin print on these leather ankle boots. They'll become your new go-tos this fall.
Cambridge Knit Blazer
You'll get so much wear out of this knit, double-breasted blazer. Plus, you're getting a great deal on it.
BlankNYC Elliott Sueded Moto Jacket
This faux-suede moto jacket come in three colors and standard, petite and plus sizes.
Katie Wrap Cardigan
We love the pop of color that this wrap cardigan adds. You can also shop it in black.
Lalia Mock Neck Pullover
We love the mock-neck look of this iris blue pullover. Shop it in two other colors too.
Cass Sweater
This wool-blend sweater has the cutest sleeves. You can buy it in two other colors as well.
Fante Shimmer Mini Dress
You'll shine in this shimmer mini dress that's made in the U.S. It comes with a tie belt to emphasize your waist.
Up next, Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss reveals what's in her bag. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!