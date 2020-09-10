Oprah Winfrey, Gabrielle Union and More Stars to Appear at 2020 Emmys

The countdown to the 72nd annual Emmy Awards is on.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, ABC and the Television Academy announced that there will be appearances by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.
Additionally, Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. will take to the stage for a special "In Memoriam" performance.
Little else is known about the 2020 Emmys thus far, but there's still two weeks until the biggest night in TV.
In an August interview with Variety, the show's executive producers confirmed the ceremony will be almost entirely virtual, with attendees filming from their homes and host Jimmy Kimmel at the Staples' Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
But the sheer number of nominees poses a struggle for the producers, they said, as they were trying to arrange camera setups for all those involved.
"We're not trying to make the Zoomies, we're trying to make the Emmys," Done + Dusted President Ian Stewart explained. "So one of the things we are trying to do is get the highest-end kit to wherever that person is on whatever level of comfort they have. The best thing for us is to have very high-end cameras, with a person operating them in somebody's house or wherever they are. That's our starting point."
Additionally, they confirmed they will not be trying to replicate the red carpet experience. Executive producer Reginald Hudlin revealed, "Ultimately it felt like we should stick to what's on our plate and get that done."
To make up for that loss, they stated they will try to give viewers an exciting look at what's going on behind the scenes.
But the team also said they're making no promises. "We hope [it goes]really well, but I can't sit here and say that it's going to go 100 percent perfectly because no one's ever done it before," Stewart remarked.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5:00 p.m.