Why Jesse Metcalfe May Be the One to Watch Out for on Dancing With the Stars

Jesse Metcalfe has his game face on!
As anticipation continues to grow for the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, many pop culture fans are eagerly waiting to see how Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and other competitors perform in the ballroom.
But perhaps viewers should keep their eyes on Jesse as he prepares for a whole new experience on the small screen.
"Yeah, I'm doing this for the experience and also to win," the former Desperate Housewives star told E! News and other reporters during a press conference on Sept. 9. "I don't do anything to fail, you know. I put 110 percent of myself into everything I do and I think the reason why ultimately I decided to do the show and why I've been a fan of the show over the years is I just have a great reverence for the art of dance."
In fact, Jesse is hoping the moves he learns on the ABC series will lead to new opportunities outside of the movie or TV space. "I'm hoping that this turns into an opportunity on Broadway," he shared.
So how is he going to make the dream a reality? It begins with breaking a whole lot of sweat!
Jesse admitted to gaining the "old quarantine 15." But as soon as rehearsals kicked off, the body transformation began.
"The rehearsal process has quickly whipped me back into shape," he confessed. "I'm dropping pounds so quickly. It's unreal…I think the most challenging part is the technical aspect of dance, learning the steps."
And while some contestants may want to play it safe in week one, Jesse is ready to impress the judges right from the start. Oh yes, the 41-year-old is doing the quick-step for premiere week.
"I've literally been dripping sweat all over my dance partner," he teased. "I feel terrible. She says she's used to it but I mean, it's like, you know, it's awkward. It's been really, really challenging but I'm enjoying the challenge."
"It's all new to me, but I think that where there's a will, there's a way, and anything can be learned," Jesse continued. "I plan on doing whatever is necessary to learn these dances and be proficient at them each and every week."
Dancing With the Stars kicks off a new season Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.