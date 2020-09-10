KardashiansThe Home EditWhitney Way ThoreBlake & RyanPhotosVideos

2000s Throwback: Watch One of Kim Kardashian's First E! Interviews

By Allison Crist Sep 10, 2020 7:05 PMTags
A throwback for the ages!

The news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end in 2021 inspired Quibi's Close-Up by E! News to unveil what might be the most 2000s interview ever, with none other than a young Kim Kardashian!

E!'s Will Marfuggi spoke to Kim back in 2006—just a year before the iconic reality series first premiered—and as he explains in above clip, the two discussed, among other things, Kim's latest business venture: "I go to my clients' homes—Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brandy—and I help them clean out their closets."

"And we take whatever they don't want and I sell it for them on eBay," Kim added.

The current KKW Beauty and Skims mogul was surprisingly nervous throughout the interview, even asking Will at one point, "Do I look at you or the camera?"

Even more surprising? Kim's laid back answer to a question about her "obsessions."

photos
Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton's Friendship

"I love to just, like, lay in bed and eat ice cream and watch TiVo," Kim said. "I was telling everyone I'm obsessed with TiVo."

Yes, TiVo, the digital video recorder that was once a household name!

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

After showing tidbits from the nearly 15-year-old interview, Will recalled one particular 36-hour period in which he interviewed Kim three times.

"She saw me in the back of a press line and she introduced me to Reggie [Bush], who was her boyfriend then," Will recalled. "She was like, 'Reggie, this is Will. This is who I've been spending the last day and a half with.'"

Watch the complete episode of Close Up by E! News here.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., only on E!

