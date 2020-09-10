Watch Demi Lovato and Marshmello Remind Fans It's "OK Not To Be OK" in Powerful Music Video

It's a message so many need—and deserve—to hear.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Demi Lovato and Marshmello teamed up to release their uplifting new song titled "OK Not To Be OK."

From the moment the track begins, fans immediately recognize this is a song filled with powerful lyrics and reminders that not everyone and everything is perfect. But at the end of the day, it's important not to get lost in negative thoughts.

"Don't get lost in the moment / Or give up when you're closest," Demi sings in the track. "All you need is somebody to say / It's ok not to be ok."

As for the music video, fans are transported back to the ‘90s as Demi and Marshmello wake up in their childhood bedrooms. The duo is confronted by younger, insecure versions of themselves before the pair comes together to realize that, "It's ok not to be ok."