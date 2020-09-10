ELOQUII Has a New Uber-Affordable Plus Size Line at Walmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love ELOQUII's plus size fashions, but not so much their price tag, we have some great news for you: The brand has a new line at Walmart that's über-affordable called ELOQUII Elements. The line's clothing in sizes 14 to 28 is priced at just $50 or less. ELOQUII Elements will launch four collections a year.
Below, shop the highlights from the ELOQUII Elements feminine fall collection.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Ribbed Puff Sleeve T-Shirt
You'll get so much wear out of this simple, ribbed puff-sleeve shirt. It looks great with jeans or a statement skirt.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Ruffle Detail Blouse
This blouse in a flattering hue is so chic when paired with jeans. Its puff sleeves and ruffles add a touch of fashion.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Distressed Mom Jeans
These medium-wash mom jeans are super comfy and casual.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Zebra Print Tunic Sweater
Cozy up in this tunic sweater that pairs perfectly with leggings. We love its subtle zebra print.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Leopard Print Duster with Statement Sleeves
Make a statement in this leopard print duster with ruffle sleeves. It'll spice up any outfit.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Crop Sweater
We love the blush hue of this cropped sweater with dolman sleeves. You can also shop it in black.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Tie Waist Tunic Sweater
We're digging the feminine tie waist on this tunic sweater. Pop it over a pair of leggings.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Knit Utility Jumpsuit
This comfy jumpsuit is a compliment magnet with its tie waist and olive hue. Pair it with heels.
ELOQUII Elements Women's Plus Size Faux Leather Jacket with Shawl Collar
This faux leather jacket with a shawl collar is perfect for fall. It's lined with flannel to keep you warm.
