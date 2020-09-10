Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Rumors She Has 6 Toes

The toe that never was.
Many have long speculated that Kim Kardashian is the owner of not 10, but 11 toes—specifically, a sixth pinky toe on her left foot—but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put those rumors to rest on Wednesday evening.
Kim sought justice for her foot on Instagram, posting a series of videos to her Stories while hanging out with a group of friends.
"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said while filming the aforementioned foot in a flip flop, eventually pointing out a tiny bump on the left side. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."
The mother of four continued after writing "very baffling" on the second video: "And in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe."
At one point, Kim even counted out each of her five toes.
"I hope that answered my sixth toe question," Kim added after turning camera on herself. "Because I only have five toes on each foot."
Oddly enough, this isn't the first time a Kardashian-Jenner has publicly addressed their toes. Just this past March, Kylie Jenner called out people making fun of her feet.
"Everyone wants to come for my f--king toes," Kylie said in an Instagram Stories video. "By the way I have cute ass feet and I broke this middle toe in middle school and there's nothing you can do about a broken toe so I just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."
Hopefully Kim's public declaration will put an end to the many iterations of #ToeGate.