Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Rumors She Has 6 Toes

The toe that never was.

Many have long speculated that Kim Kardashian is the owner of not 10, but 11 toes—specifically, a sixth pinky toe on her left foot—but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put those rumors to rest on Wednesday evening.

Kim sought justice for her foot on Instagram, posting a series of videos to her Stories while hanging out with a group of friends.

"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said while filming the aforementioned foot in a flip flop, eventually pointing out a tiny bump on the left side. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."

The mother of four continued after writing "very baffling" on the second video: "And in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe."