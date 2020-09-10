How Wheel of Fortune's Return to TV Will Look Different Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Where there's a will, there's a way to play.

Beloved game show Wheel of Fortune is gearing up for its season 38 premiere on Sept. 14 and viewers can expect the show to look a little different. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, new safety measures and "rigorous" testing protocols have been introduced to ensure contestants, the crew and everyone on set remain healthy and ready to win big, according to a press release.

Already back in the studio, longtime host Pat Sajak, 73, and each episode's contestants will remain six feet away. Namely, the fancy wheel that's home to all the action has been redesigned with a new curved monitor to keep everyone socially distanced. And contestants will also be required to use a new spinning cap, which is basically a small piece of cloth that allows them to spin the wheel free of touch. According to Deadline, Sajak has dubbed it "the white thing."