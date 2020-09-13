Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Forget the step and ball because this season of Dancing With the Stars is all about the change.

Along with a new host—Hi, Tyra Banks!—the ABC reality hit is also welcoming a new judge to the ballroom for its upcoming season. (Hint: It's a familiar face.) And one of its celeb contestants is already showing off the physical changes they're experiencing after a few weeks of rehearsals.

But DWTS was far from the only transformation to go down in Hollywood this week. Maisie Williams and Ariel Winter debuted their latest hairstyles, with one of them opting to follow in Miley Cyrus' follicles and going for a bold mullet.

Plus, a Twilight star showed off his stunning weight loss journey—sans shirt, natch.