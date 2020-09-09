Lily Allen Pairs Her Dior Wedding Dress With In-N-Out After Marrying David Harbour

Now this is a wedding we'd want to go to.

Lily Allen and David Harbour confirmed they are officially Mr. and Mrs. in a low-key Instagram announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The singer posted pictures of their Las Vegas wedding, which was obviously officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Two of the photos were of the newlyweds, while a third was of Lily eating a cheeseburger from In-N-Out in her approximately $4,000 Dior bridal gown.

The 35-year-old kept things simple and captioned the photos with three heart emojis.

In response, her now-husband commented with these lyrics from Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love": "...darling so it goes, some things are meant to be." Swoon.

The Stranger Things star added in his own Instagram announcement, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic... Refreshments were served at a small reception following."