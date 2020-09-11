Cassie & ColtonLeighton MeesterCandace Cameron BureNYFWPhotosVideos

Do Yourself a Simple Favor and Look Back At Blake Lively's Most Fabulous Fashion Week Appearances

Over the years, Blake Lively has stolen the show at several runway events around the world. Scroll on to take a stylish trip down memory lane ahead of New York Fashion Week.

Blake Lively has a passion for fashion.

Over the past decade, the A Simple Favor actress has been a staple at runway shows around the world, from New York to Paris and beyond. In early 2020, the 33-year-old star turned heads at designer Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show for his fall 2020 collection. While sitting front row, Lively rocked a polka-dotted blouse underneath a white buttoned shirt with a checkered vest on top. The mom of three, who is known for not using a stylist, paired the ensemble with black pants, boots and silver bracelets.

While at the show, Kors spoke to E! News about meeting Lively early on in her career. "I saw one episode of Gossip Girl, I was a crazed fan, like I was glued," Kors said with a laugh. "We called her, we were going to a fashion event and she had never been to one. And I said, 'Would you like to come?' And we kind of introduced her to the fashion world."

Kors was among the earliest fashion week shows that Lively attended, sitting front row at her pal's runway event in 2008.

"What I love about her also, she enjoys playing with clothes and fashion, she does it herself," Kors said of the actress at his Feb. 2020 show. "And she knows what works for her."

In celebration of New York Fashion Week, which kicks off Sept. 11, let's take a look back at all of Lively's jaw-dropping runway show ensembles. Relive her most memorable style moments below!

NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Michael Kors: September 2008

The Gossip Girl alum strikes a pose at the Michael Kors show in Sept. 2008.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Sixty SpA
Miss Sixty: September 2008

Lively attends the Miss Sixty show in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
DVF: September 2009

Lively sits front row at DVF in Sept. 2009.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America
Fashion's Night Out: September 2010

Lively poses for photographers at Fashion's Night Out in NYC.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Chanel: July 2010

Lively stuns in Chanel at the fashion house's show in July 2010.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chanel: March 2011

The actress attends a dinner in her honor during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Gucci: September 2013

Lively turns heads at the Gucci show in Milan.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2014

Actress Lively sits alongside Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne and Michael Douglas at the show.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena
Gabriela Cadena: February 2015

Lively attends the Gabriela Cadena show in NYC.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Michael Kors: February 2016

The gorgeous star poses for photographers at the Michael Kors show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
Michael Kors: February 2017

A year later, Lively returns to the Michael Kors show.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Michael Kors: February 2018

Lively rocks a long, red trench coat at the designer's show in Feb. 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior
Christian Dior: September 2018

The A-list star wears a gorgeous Christian Dior dress to the fashion house's show.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Lauren: September 2018

Lively dons a pantsuit for the Ralph Lauren show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2020

The stylish star gushed over her designer pal at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in New York City. "I love him so much," she told E! News.

