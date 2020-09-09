Jonathan and Drew Scott Reveal How Their Relationships Are Really Doing in Quarantine

Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott have achieved couple goals in their respective relationships.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9's episode of Daily Pop, the Property Brothers twins talked about maintaining their relationships during the ongoing quarantine. As E! readers may recall, Drew is married to Linda Phan and Jonathan is dating actress Zooey Deschanel.
Drew kicked off the conversation by revealing that he's found a silver lining in quarantine.
"For my wife, Linda, and me, we've actually really enjoyed our time together," Drew shared with E!'s Erin Lim. "Because, we're always usually on the road, we're on a plane every two days. So, we haven't flown since the beginning of March."
As he continued, Drew revealed that he and his wife have been doing a lot of cooking and yoga to pass the time.
As for Jonathan and Zooey? They're keeping themselves equally busy.
"I kind of struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef," Jonathan relayed. "So, she makes the most fantastic meals every day. She also loves board games. We even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun."
Since the New Girl actress is also a professional musician, Jonathan confirmed that his girlfriend "plays music all the time."
He added, "So, really it's been nice to have this forced break."
Back in August 2020, Jonathan and Zooey celebrated one year together. And, from what Jonathan told Erin, it seems as though it was love at first sight.
"We talked almost every day after we met," he stated. "When we started dating, it was just…all of the things lined up. And what I had been looking for in a person for years and years and years—and it was the same for her."
This isn't the only topic the Scott twins addressed as they also discussed tonight's season seven premiere of Brother vs. Brother.
"We love spending time together, our family is very close," Drew said on working with his twin. "Since we were little kids, we just always loved to compete and its not knocking each other down. It's sort of pushing each other to do better."
According to Drew, this season of Brother vs. Brother will feature bigger houses in Los Angeles, Calif. While Drew joked that he had the upper hand, Jonathan jumped in and said he's "pretty confident."
For all of this and more, catch the Daily Pop highlight above.
Season seven of Brother vs. Brother premieres on HGTV tonight, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.