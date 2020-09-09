Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller Confirms Chris Soules Breakup: Here's What Went Wrong

Farm life may not be the best life for Victoria Fuller.
Close to five months after sparking romance rumors with Chris Soules, the Bachelor Nation member is setting the record straight on where things stand.
In a new interview on The Viall Files podcast, Victoria revealed that the pair split and went "a separate direction."
"I am just living my best life," she explained to Nick Viall. "We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he's an amazing man. I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is."
Victoria continued, "I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon so I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."
Before fans speculate that this was a dramatic breakup, the 26-year-old says she is still in touch with Chris.
"I still talk to him all the time," she explained. "I think he's amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now. I am not a farmer, but I know a lot about f--king corn now so there's that."
Back in April, fans first speculated that Victoria and Chris could be dating after they were spotted together in Iowa. The pair also began following each other on social media.
According to Victoria, they were set up through a mutual friend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Kelsey Weier.
"He ended up texting me within like five minutes of me giving her my number," Victoria shared. "Three weeks later and I was in Iowa."
Fans first met Chris in 2014 during Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. He went on to hand out the roses on season 19 of The Bachelor. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff but they ultimately called off their engagement in 2015.
As for Victoria, she appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. She made it to the final three before being sent home.