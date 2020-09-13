Cassie & ColtonLeighton MeesterCandace Cameron BureNYFWPhotosVideos

Kerry Washington's Best Red Carpet Looks Deserve an Award of Their Own

In honor of the upcoming Emmys, we're taking a look back at every time Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington won best dressed at an awards show.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 13, 2020 1:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetEmmysKerry WashingtonCelebrities

When it comes to fashion, consider it handled.

Kerry Washington made a name for herself playing Olivia Pope on the hit ABC show Scandal, where she was known just as much for her incredible acting skills as her impeccable fashion sense. In real life, Kerry and her character Olivia have a lot in common when it comes to fashion.

Washington has walked dozens of red carpets over the years, and she's got the smolder down to a science. The biggest downside of not having a red carpet for the 2020 Emmy Awards is not getting to see what incredible gown The Little Fires Everywhere star would be donning.

She's clearly working with the best stylists in the business because she's always looking put together and ready to take on the world.

Don't believe us? Take a look for yourself! Every time Washington stepped on the carpet looking glamorous and ready to take charge, we've rounded up below. It's just a sampling of some of the greatest looks she's rocked over her luxurious career as one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

Scroll through the gallery below and see for yourself why Washington is a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Watch our Live From E!: Emmys coverage starting Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the 2020 Emmy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order Premiered 30 Years Ago: These Are Its Secrets

2

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

3

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Met Her Match

The actress attended the Met Gala wearing a bright red tassled outfit to match her fierce red carpet pose.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Perfect Pattern

The annual Vanity Fair Oscar party is the hottest ticket in Holllywood, and Washington didn't disappoint in her gold detailed gown.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Beige Babe

If there is one thing Washington knows how to do, its rock a patterned dress on a red carpet. It just might be her super power.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Less Is More

Washington arrived to the premiere of her project American Son looking ready to take on the world. Or at least another huge film!

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Perfect Pantsuit

The pantsuit is an underrated staple on red carpets, but Washington proved with a bold lip and a pointy toe, anything is possible.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Sleeveless in Seattle

The Met Gala is all about the bold looks and daring ensembles, and during the "Camp" theme, Washington aced the test.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Classic Chic

Not just anyone can pull off leather pants, but then again, Kerry Washington isn't just anyone.

Shutterstock
Sleek & Silk

No shirt? No problem! Sometimes you got to risk a little to get the reward.

Shutterstock
Simple Sophistication

This look took old school to a whole new level. She changed up her hair and put on a little smolder for a perfect red carpet appearance.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Cheetah Girl

Animal print is what fashion designers dreams are made of. Washington was a sight to behold in this bold coat.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Prideful Plaid

At the Television Academy's 25th Hall of Fame Ceremony Washington showed up looking like a vision straight out of Scotland.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
A Golden Trophy

The star arrived to the Met Gala shimmering in gold. Washington wore a sequined, long-sleeved Ralph Lauren gown with a beautiful Afro and golden hair accessories to match. 

Francois Durand/Getty Images
Hues of Green

What's better than two shades of green? Four! Kerry slays in this flowing, pleated, multicolored Missoni dress paired with aqua heels. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Pretty in Polka

This actress knows her way around a pattern. Washington rocks this fab polka-dot dress by Kate Spade paired with taupe heels. 

BACKGRID
Street style Chic

In the streets of NYC the starlet shows up extra stylish and urban in this Johanna Ortiz hunter green coat, paired with a white fitted dress and red pumps for a color accent. 

MediaPunch / BACKGRID
Cute as Pie

Look as darling as ever, Kerry sports a classic stripped Oscar de la Renta dress with a chic afro hairstyle and some gorgeous pointed pumps. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for JumpLine
Spring Time Fine

Washington serves major spring looks in this gorgeous, flowing, sheer-floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana. 

Venturelli/WireImage
Showstopper

The Scandal star made it a point to make her mark at the 2018 Golden Globes when she arrived in this shimmering Prabal Gurung dress and striking Roger Vivier mesh heels. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images
Prim and Proper

The star looks like a total doll in this Giambattista Valli floral print mini dress. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Metallic Maddness

The actress has got it all shaped out in this form fitting floral metallic dress by Dolce & Gabbana. 

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
There's Layers to This

Fitted, patterned and sexy. What more could the starlet want out of this striking Ulyana Sergreenko dress. 

Araya Diaz/Getty Images
Patchwork Couture

A bright coral and lavender was a daring and sophisticated choice for the Women's Summit in LA 

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for HBO
Caped Crusader

Wearing a gorgeous cape dress by Maxwell, the starlet attends the HBO special screening of Confirmation.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
A Blooming Flower

As delicate a rose, Kerry stuns in this floral Dolce & Gabbana gown. The textured bag paired with strappy heels made the actress' dress stand out more than ever. 

Araya Diaz/WireImage
Elegance

This boss wore a black off the shoulder gown by Boss and couldn't have looked more fabulous. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sexy and Sophisticated

Miss Olivia Pope looks like a complete star in this dashing Versace gown. The dress hugs the actress' body just right, and the yellow accent straps make her skin pop to perfection. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ying & Yang

Kerry looks like a true work of art in this black and white Atelier Versace gown. The star went for a classical look, having her hair pulled back, a daring leg slit and pointed heels to complete the look. 

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Plunging Neckline

The actress shows off her glowing skin in this sleek, white, Victoria Beckham dress paired with a black clutch. 

Kris Connor/Getty Images
Chic & Fab

Looking super sexy in this black bustier style Marchesa dress, Washington poses with a vengeance and pairs this showstopper with black heels. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Fun & Floral

This gorgeous Giambattista Valli gown made the actress look like a beautiful princess. The pops of florals around the dress gave the look an extra chic feel. 

photos
View More Photos From Kerry Washington's Best Looks
Watch our Live From E!: Emmys coverage starting Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the 2020 Emmy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC!

Trending Stories

1

Law & Order Premiered 30 Years Ago: These Are Its Secrets

2

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

3

Chris Evans Has Marveled Fans For This Totally NSFW Reason

4

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

5

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments