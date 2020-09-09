Ellen Pompeo Puts Her Scrubs Back on and Dedicates Grey's Anatomy Season 17 to Healthcare Workers

Grey's Anatomy is officially back in action.

To mark her return to set for season 17 of the ABC hit, Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram to post a photo with co-star Richard Flood, who plays Cormac Hayes. They're both in scrubs and rocking their masks, and Pompeo is hoping to honor the people on the frontlines of COVID-19 as production resumes.

"First time back in my scrubs," she wrote. "Since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing...This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud."

Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff have both confirmed that season 17 will include the coronavirus pandemic and will tell the stories that real-life doctors are currently dealing with.