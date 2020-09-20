Billy Porter’s Show-Stopping Style Proves Life Is His Runway

He's in a league of his own.

Ever since Billy Porter strutted into Hollywood, the industry has never been the same. When it comes to awards season, the Pose star is always one of the best dressed of the year. From his long flowing gowns to his sharp suits, the 50-year-old is always finding new ways to push boundaries and change perceptions with his style.

The Emmy-winning actor is on numerous best dressed lists every year, and whether you love it or not, you've got to respect him. Awards season just hasn't been the same since the actor made his mark. Clearly, he knows how to charm a room and the world is a much better place because of it.

In honor of the icon that he is and the upcoming 2020 Emmy Awards this Sunday, we've rounded up his best looks and boldest ensembles over the years. When he walks a red carpet you can't take your eyes off of him, and honestly why would you want to?!