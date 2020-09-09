True Crime Author Shanna Hogan Dead at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Infant Son

Shanna Hogan's life has come to a tragic end.

The New York Times bestselling true crime author has died following a pool accident at her Phoenix home on Aug. 27. She was 38 years old. The writer had been swimming with her infant son, Zander, when she slipped and hit her head, her friend Kathleen Mayer confirmed to People. Hogan was unconscious in the water when her longtime husband, Matt LaRussa, returned home and found her. Their son was found outside of the pool in a life vest.

LaRussa performed CPR on Hogan before she was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, according to the report. She remained in critical condition until her death days later on Sept. 1.

The new mom was the author of four true crime books, including her 2013 New York Times bestseller, Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story. She was also an award-winning journalist, having been named the Arizona Press Club's 2009 Virg Hill Journalist of the Year.