The Walking Dead Is Ending But a Carol/Daryl Spinoff Is On the Way

It's the end of an era. Sort of.

AMC announced on Wednesday, Sept. 9, that The Walking Dead will end after season 11, though the end of season 11 won't be coming for a while. There's also another spinoff on the way, so let's all be honest here and just admit The Walking Dead will never really end.

Season 11, which will technically be the last of the original series, will be expanded to last two years and 24 episodes long. Season 10 isn't even over yet, with six more episodes coming in 2021. That means there are a full 30 episodes left, and those will be followed by yet another spinoff focused on the two best remaining characters with rhyming names: Carol and Daryl.

That spinoff has already been ordered to series and will premiere in 2023, run by current Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang. It will follow Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) after they presumably survive the end of The Walking Dead.