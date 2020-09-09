BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
Demi Lovato Drops $7 Million on New Home After Getting Engaged to Max Ehrich

Take a peek inside the farmhouse-inspired mansion Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich can now call home.

First comes love, then comes an engagement, then comes a brand new home! 

Demi Lovato just sweetened the deal on her best year yet after spending $7 million on a modern farmhouse-inspired pad in Los Angeles. According to Variety, the pop star officially holds the keys to a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in the Studio City area. 

It's surely where Demi and Max Ehrich will spend their alone time after getting engaged in July. Following a whirlwind romance, the actor popped the question with a massive diamond ring worth an estimated $1 million

Demi's latest purchase is certainly a full circle moment for the former Disney star. In June, the 28-year-old sold the Hollywood Hills home she suffered an overdose in two years prior. She now commemorates July 24 as her "miracle day," and reflected on how far she's come in a recent Instagram post

"Only 2 years after that terrible day," Demi shared at the time, "I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible. And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."

You can take a peek inside Demi's stunning home in our gallery below! 

Home Sweet Home

Demi's 8,500 square-foot estate boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Casual

Chef's Kiss

The kitchen is decked out with state-of-the-art appliances and oh-so modern finishes.

Amenities Galore

Other perks included in Demi's dream home are her very own elevator, home theater, gym and a saltwater pool. 

All in the Details

The mansion's open floor plan is perfect for when the singer hosts members of her tight-knit inner circle.

So Cozy

Demi will be getting all her zzz's in this expansive master suite. 

Sit Back & Relax

Talk about the art of rest and relaxation. 

Only the Best

Two words: closet goals!

Aside from putting the finishing touches on her and Max's new abode, Demi is treating her Lovatics to some new music. On Sept. 10, she and Marshmello will drop "OK Not to Be OK." 

