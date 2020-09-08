Relive the Most Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever

It's the end of an era.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media and announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will end its iconic run with season 20.

In their statement, the family noted, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Now, before you get too upset, season 20 will not air until 2021.

In fact, season 19 kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Not to mention, past seasons of KUWTK are heading to Peacock on Sept. 20.

So, there's still plenty of KUWTK to enjoy, Dolls!

Nonetheless, we'll certainly miss the beloved E! docu-series once it airs its last episode. The reality show—starring Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—has given us some of our favorite TV moments.