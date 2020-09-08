Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Amy Schumer is being treated for Lyme disease.

The comedian announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 8, noting that it's possible she first contracted the tick-borne illness "years" ago.

"Anyone get LYME this summer?" Schumer captioned a childhood photo of her fishing. "I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice?Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2."

Schumer, 39, asked her followers to weigh in if they've also battled Lyme disease, which can lead to debilitating symptoms if left untreated. "I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it," she concluded her post.

The I Feel Pretty star did not offer insight into her own symptoms, but according to the CDC, individuals with Lyme disease often experience fever, headaches, fatigue or a skin rash.