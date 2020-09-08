Get Into the Halloween Spirit With 20% Off Disney Costumes & Accessories!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Halloween may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you have to give up on dressing up. Good thing ShopDisney is having a costume sale to prep you for the season, with 20% off all costumes and accessories for adults and kids!
There's options for mom and dad, cute stuff for the little ones, and even something to get the family dog in the spirit! There's hundreds of options to choose from spanning all your favorite Disney movies, including wigs, tiaras, battle gear and more.
This deal won't last for long, so make sure you shop and save while you can! We picked out some of our faves below to help you get started. Happy Halloween!
Tinker Bell Pet Costume
If you're going to dress up the entire family, obviously your dog deserves to be costumed, too. May we suggest this Tinker Bell outfit? We can't decide what the highlight is: the little blonde wig your pooch will wear, the green organza dress with a peplum, or maybe the mesh wings with ruffled edges and gold sequins? Who are we kidding? The whole dang thing is cute.
Incredibles Costume Collection for Adults
If you really want to show off how super your family is, obviously the answer lies in dressing the entire crew as The Incredibles. Start with Mrs. Incredible, a.k.a. Elastigirl, in this six-piece outfit that includes a stretchy top, pants, and detachable skirt. Then there's Mr. Incredible's outfit, with a padded rubberized costume that features a stretchy top, pants, mask, and gloves.
Edna Mode Costume
But if you really want to make an impact in the Family Costume category, dress up your little one as Edna Mode. This Edna-inspired costume includes a velvet dress, headpiece that invokes Edna's chic bob hairdo, and black felt glasses. But whatever you do, just make sure your little one doesn't go out in a costume designed by Galbaki.
Cinderella's Coach Wheelchair Cover Set
With this nifty little overlay, you can transform your little one's wheelchair into their very own magical coach, just like the one from Cinderella. This kit includes six felt pieces with two large wheel covers, two small wheel covers, and two carriage pieces, plus 12 supportive plastic piping pieces. And it fits most wheelchairs.
Buzz Lightyear Inflatable Costume
You'll totally go to infinity and beyond in this inflatable costume. The jumpsuit is made of nylon, the hood is made of polyester, and once you pop in four AA batteries, a fan keeps your suit inflated all night long so you can keep up appearances as Star Command's most celebrated member. No news on where your spaceship is, though.
Elsa Wig
We're not going to invoke the song... we're willing to bet that it jumped into your head the second you saw what this item is. But really, you can't channel Elsa on Halloween without this wig. It comes braided using 100% olefin wig hair, and a mesh netting to hold it in place. Plus, it was made to be character accurate, so you'll look legit when you throw the balcony doors open to sing your signature song.
Darth Vader Costume with Sound
But don't forget about Star Wars! And if you have a little Sith Lord under your roof, they'll definitely appreciate this detailed Darth Vader costume, which includes a belt that plays eight of Vader's famous phrases. The outfit also comes with a mask, bodysuit, gloves and cape, with special detailing and easy on/off construction. And it comes with three AG3 button cell batteries for the belt.
Peter Pan Costume Accessory Set
When you're off to Neverland to fight Captain Hook, you need your weapons to help protect you. So once you have your Peter Pan costume sorted out, make sure there's room to carry this dagger and bow set. But fret not: the arrows feature suction cups that will stick to surfaces, while the dagger is just hard foam with distressed metal coloring. It's safe for ages three and up.
Tiana Tiara
Channel Princess Tiana with this tiara, made for any little princess who wants to make a fashionable statement at her royal coronation. With a metal headband with combs to ensure a secure fit, it's finished with a gold overlay that features glimmering faceted gems, faux pearls, a floral filigree, and an iridescent cameo setting with a water lily. It tops off the Princess and the Frog-inspired princess costume, and it's made for ages three and up.
