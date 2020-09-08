Shop Hannah Ann Sluss's Favorite Styles at Boohoo

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've wanted to steal Hannah Ann Sluss's style since her days on The Bachelor, hold onto your rosé and listen to this: The model now has a new edit at Boohoo that embodies her taste in fashion while being affordable to shop. The edit includes 101 of Sluss's favorite Boohoo pieces in standard and plus sizes.

Below, Sluss exclusively shares some of her most-loved items from the edit with E!