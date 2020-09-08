Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20 in 2021

Listen up, Dolls: Season 20 will mark the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Kardashian-Jenner family and E! announced today, Tuesday, Sept. 8, that the iconic series will return for season 19 on Thursday, Sept. 17 followed by one last season (season 20) in 2021.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"