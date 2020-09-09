Katie Holmes Kisses Emilio Vitolo During Date Night: Learn More About the Chef

Chef's kiss!

Over Labor Day weekend, Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed a dinner date with chef Emilio Vitolo.

The Dawson's Creek alum was photographed sitting on top of the restaurateur's lap on Sunday, Sept. 6. while at Peasant in Manhattan. At one point during their dinner date, photographers captured the duo passionately kissing at their table.

Throughout the night, Emilio kept his arms wrapped around the actress' waist.

For their outing, the two kept things simple and low-key. Katie opted for a white tee, denim jeans and styled her hair in a messy (but chic) bun. Emilio dressed similarly wearing a white v-neck shirt and cream-colored newsboy hat.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted looking infatuated with each other. On Sept. 4, the 41-year-old star was spotted interacting with the chef at the New York City restaurant Antique Garage.

During that occasion, they didn't pack on the PDA. Instead, they appeared to be casually chatting and exchanging jokes, as Katie could be seen laughing and smiling.